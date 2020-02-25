|
Alexander Mezzina
South Amboy - Alexander Mezzina, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital. Alexander was born in Molfetta, Italy, on December 8, 1929, to Cosmo and Antonia Mezzina.
Alex immigrated to America in 1949 at the age of 19, and settled in Hoboken, NJ, joining his brother Frank, and several other friends from Molfetta. He worked hard at several jobs over the years as he built his new foundation in America. His skills and work ethic resulted in him creating his own successful painting and carpentry business, which brought him and his family into his retirement securely.
In 1952, Alex married Bridget (nee Pansini), for 67 years of love and devotion.
Alex and Bridget lived in Hoboken, before moving to Union City in 1960, refinishing a turn-of-the-century house into their home for their family.
After Bridget and Alex both retired, they settled for 20 years in South Amboy, NJ where they enjoyed the proximity to the bayshore of New Jersey as well as entertaining and visiting their children and grandchildren.
Bridget passed away in July 2019. Alex and Bridget are now both at peace together.
Alex and Bridget are survived by: their daughter Antoinette and her husband Richard Koski; their son Peter and his wife Alexandra; their daughter Patti and her husband Eric Hulsen; nine grandchildren (Patricia, Matthew, Mark, Hannah, Natalie, Isabel, Claire, Thomas and Stephen); as well as his sister Nina and brother Tony (both in Molfetta, Italy), and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Ln, Parlin, NJ from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 256 Augusta St, South Amboy, NJ on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Woodbridge, NJ. Flowers will be accepted. Alternately, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, South Amboy, NJ, in memory of Alex and Bridget Mezzina. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020