Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Mezzina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Mezzina


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Mezzina Obituary
Alexander Mezzina

South Amboy - Alexander Mezzina, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital. Alexander was born in Molfetta, Italy, on December 8, 1929, to Cosmo and Antonia Mezzina.

Alex immigrated to America in 1949 at the age of 19, and settled in Hoboken, NJ, joining his brother Frank, and several other friends from Molfetta. He worked hard at several jobs over the years as he built his new foundation in America. His skills and work ethic resulted in him creating his own successful painting and carpentry business, which brought him and his family into his retirement securely.

In 1952, Alex married Bridget (nee Pansini), for 67 years of love and devotion.

Alex and Bridget lived in Hoboken, before moving to Union City in 1960, refinishing a turn-of-the-century house into their home for their family.

After Bridget and Alex both retired, they settled for 20 years in South Amboy, NJ where they enjoyed the proximity to the bayshore of New Jersey as well as entertaining and visiting their children and grandchildren.

Bridget passed away in July 2019. Alex and Bridget are now both at peace together.

Alex and Bridget are survived by: their daughter Antoinette and her husband Richard Koski; their son Peter and his wife Alexandra; their daughter Patti and her husband Eric Hulsen; nine grandchildren (Patricia, Matthew, Mark, Hannah, Natalie, Isabel, Claire, Thomas and Stephen); as well as his sister Nina and brother Tony (both in Molfetta, Italy), and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Ln, Parlin, NJ from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 256 Augusta St, South Amboy, NJ on Saturday, at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Woodbridge, NJ. Flowers will be accepted. Alternately, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, South Amboy, NJ, in memory of Alex and Bridget Mezzina. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -