Alfie Grillo
Kingwood Twp. - Alfie (Alfonso) Grillo, 68, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 of a rare blood disorder, amyloidosis. Loved by everyone who met him, he was the most effervescent, jovial, and incredible person. He cherished spending time with his family and countless friends, and made everyone who crossed his path feel welcomed and loved.
Alfie was President of Alfie Grillo Plumbing and Heating since 1986. He was an avid beekeeper, a gentleman farmer, and a former drummer, who always enjoyed a party and a cold Bud. He was a longtime Secretary of the Somerset Valley Master Plumbers Association. Alfie was the first to offer help to anyone.
He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-three years, Janet; his two children; Dominick and wife Manchit of Brooklyn, NJ; daughter Grace Grande and husband Scott of Aberdeen, NJ; sister Annamarie Grillo Masler of Raritan, NJ; brother Joseph Grillo and wife Lynn of Ewing, NJ; beloved grandchildren Claire Grande, Nahliya Navarro, Rosalie Amerman; nieces Jaime Beach and Kimberly Rose; nephew Nicco Grillo; as well as numerous aunts, cousins, and friends. Alfie was predeceased by his parents Grace and Joseph Grillo of Manville, NJ.
A memorial will be held sometime next year. Arrangements are under the care of the Johnson-Walton Funeral Home, 24 Church Road, Milford, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Hunterdon Land Trust, 111 Mine Street, Flemington, NJ 08822 (908) 237-4582 or to a charity of your choice
.
