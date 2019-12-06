|
Alfons Nowakowski
South River - Alfons Nowakowski, age 95, of South River, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge with his loving family at his side. Born in Torun, Poland, Alfons was forced out of Poland in his early teenage years and found his way to England where he met his future bride. They immigrated to South River together nearly 70 years ago, where they had lived ever since. Before his retirement, he worked as a production factory worker, most recently with WW Henry in South River. Mr. Nowakowski was a devout Catholic, giving much of his time to help St. Mary of Ostrabrama parish in South River. Alfons was also a past Marshall with the St. Mary's Holy Name Society. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Alfons is predeceased by his beloved wife, Julia (Borysewicz). Surviving are his 3 loving children Irene, Richard and wife Kathy, and Mark; 2 grandchildren Nicole Turcotte and her husband Brian, and Daniel Nowakowski; his great-grandson Tyler Turcotte; as well as 2 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Avenue, South River with a 9am mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alfons' name to St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church at 30 Jackson St., South River, NJ 08882. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019