Alfonso F. Appicelli
Milltown - Alfonso F. Appicelli 76 of Milltown died Sunday, May 12th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in New Brunswick, Mr. Appicelli lived there before moving to Milltown in 1971.
He was employed for 15 years as a court attendant for the Middlesex County Court House, retiring in 2009. Previously he was employed for 28 years as a police officer for the New Brunswick Police Department. For the past 10 years, Al was a vital member of the staff at the Lester Memorial Home, Jamesburg.
He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of Specialist 4th class.
Mr. Appicelli was a member of the New Brunswick Elks Lodge #324, an honorary member of the Knight of Columbus Council #257, New Brunswick, a member of the NBPBA Local 23 and the Call Box for Retired Police Officers and an honorary member of the Lenape Rod & Gun Club.
He was predeceased by his sister Rose Appicelli.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years Christina "Trina" Keefe Appicelli, his son Thomas of High Bridge, his two daughters Moira Appicelli of New Brunswick and Donna Gonzalez of West Chester, PA and his four grandchildren Bella, Ryan, Kayla and Gabriella.
Services will begin 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 16th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown.
Burial will be in the NJ Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 3-7 p.m. and Thursday 8-9 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutgers Cancer Institute of NJ at www.cinj.org or the . at .
For directions to the funeral home or to send condolences to the family visit www.LesterMemoriaIHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019