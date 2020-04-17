Services
Alfonso Redding Obituary
Alfonso Redding

North Brunswick - Alfonso Redding, 80, died April 9, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1940 in New Brunswick to the late Frank and Lulu Redding.

Alfonso was a school bus driver for School Tyme Company in Somerset, NJ. He was a wonderful man who will missed by all who knew him.

Alfonso is survived by his beloved wife Rene, his 10 loving children and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are private.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
