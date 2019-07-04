|
|
Alfred E. Dafgard III.
Brick - Alfred E. Dafgard III. (Spike), age 66, of Brick Township died Tuesday July 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Spike was born in Somerville, NJ. He lived in Middlesex before moving to Brick over 30 years ago. He was a retired Painter who worked for the painter's union in Brick.
Spike loved Fishing, Nascar, the Lottery and Golfing. Spike was a very caring person who loved people. He was always there to help a neighbor. Because Spike had such a kind heart, he adopted a blind rescue dog who needed much extra care and was always by his side. Spike will be very missed by his family and many friends.
Spike was pre-deceased by his father Alfred E. Dafgard Jr. His sister, Gloria Mastromarino and his brother, Arthur.
Surviving is his companion of over 30 years Linda Mindak who he loved very much. Spike is also survived by his mother, Elizabeth Dafgard of Bound Brook, his sister Linda Luna and husband Francisco, also of Bound Brook, and his brother Gary and his wife Angel of Fl. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
All services were handled privately through Colonial funeral Home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick.
Published in Courier News on July 4, 2019