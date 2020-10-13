1/
Alfred J. Knap
Alfred J. Knap

Colonia - Alfred J. Knap passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township. He was 85 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, he graduated from Jefferson High School and has resided in Colonia for many years.

Mr. Knap was employed as a process operator at Exxon and ConocoPhillips Bayway Refinery for 25 years before retiring in 2004; and served with the United States Army in Alaska during the Cold War.

He was predeceased by his parents Teofil and Catherine Janusz Knap.

Surviving are his children, Natalie Graham, Paula Stevens and her husband, Richard, and Douglas Knap; brothers, Tadeusz Knap and his wife Dorothy and Arthur Knap and his wife Karen; and grandchildren, Richard Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Julie, Jessica Knap and Kelley Graham.

Funeral services were private under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), Woodbridge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Haven Hospice (havenhospicenj.com) in Mr. Knap's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.

The family wishes to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Haven Hospice and to Mr. Knap's caregiver, Joyce Meyer.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
