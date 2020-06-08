Alfred J. Ott Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. Ott Sr.

Carteret - Alfred J.Ott Sr.,91, of Carteret, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. He was born in Newark on February 10, 1929 to the late Margaret (Keating) Ott and Alfred Ott. He moved to Carteret in 1962. Alfred retired from the Newark Police Dept. in 1981 and worked at Engelhard in Iselin for Security until 1999. Alfred loved the NY Giants, boxing matches and the beach with his family.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan M. Ott; his son, Alfred Jr.; his daughter, Linda Ott Moretti and his grand dog Daisymae. Alfred leaves behind his daughters, Kathleen Elliott and Susan Romanovsky; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved