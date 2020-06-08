Alfred J. Ott Sr.



Carteret - Alfred J.Ott Sr.,91, of Carteret, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Saint Barnabas Medical Center. He was born in Newark on February 10, 1929 to the late Margaret (Keating) Ott and Alfred Ott. He moved to Carteret in 1962. Alfred retired from the Newark Police Dept. in 1981 and worked at Engelhard in Iselin for Security until 1999. Alfred loved the NY Giants, boxing matches and the beach with his family.



He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joan M. Ott; his son, Alfred Jr.; his daughter, Linda Ott Moretti and his grand dog Daisymae. Alfred leaves behind his daughters, Kathleen Elliott and Susan Romanovsky; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be private under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store