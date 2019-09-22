Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Avenue
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Avenue
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Traina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Traina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred J. Traina Obituary
Alfred J. Traina

Carteret - Alfred J. Traina 89, of Carteret, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in New York and lived in Carteret for 50 years. He retired from the Brauner Baron Law Firm in Manhattan, as a CFO/Controller. Alfred was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, where he was a Eucharist Minister and a Trustee of the Church. He was a US Navy Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Mississippi during the Korean War.

Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Myrna; his daughter, Patricia Duckers and her husband, Lee; his son, Michael and his wife, Stacey; his granddaughter, Allison and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by entombment at St. James Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Organization () in his memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now