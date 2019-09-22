|
Alfred J. Traina
Carteret - Alfred J. Traina 89, of Carteret, died on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was born in New York and lived in Carteret for 50 years. He retired from the Brauner Baron Law Firm in Manhattan, as a CFO/Controller. Alfred was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, where he was a Eucharist Minister and a Trustee of the Church. He was a US Navy Veteran serving on the U.S.S. Mississippi during the Korean War.
Alfred is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Myrna; his daughter, Patricia Duckers and her husband, Lee; his son, Michael and his wife, Stacey; his granddaughter, Allison and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by entombment at St. James Mausoleum in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Organization () in his memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019