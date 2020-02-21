|
Alfred "Archie" Prusakowski
Sayreville - Alfred (Archie) Prusakowski, 95, a lifelong resident of Sayreville entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center, Old Bridge with his daughter Christine and son-in-law John by his side.
Archie was born in South Amboy and was in the first graduating class of Sayreville War Memorial High School of 1942. After graduating, he served his country proudly during WWII in the United States Navy on the USS Hancock, earning several battle stars. After his service he was a supervisor at the Raritan Arsenal from 1948 to 1963. Archie was known locally for owning and operating Archies Boat Tops on Rt. 35 for 25 years, as well as a dedicated parishioner and usher of Sacred Heart Church and served on Sacred Heart Seniors' Executive Board. He was a past Commander of the Catholic War Veterans Post from 2002 to 2003, and instrumental in acquiring a monument for the Sacred Heart War Veterans who died serving their country. Archie was a member of Sayreville Knights of Columbus #2061 and Sayreville Seniors Tuesday Club. He was a dedicated husband, loving father and cherished grandfather. He loved spending time in the yard on his swing with his wife, traveling, dancing, golfing, horseracing fan and socializing with good friends. Archie will be remembered as a great friend and always there to help or make you laugh.
He is survived by his wife of 72 yrs. Jane, loving daughters Janice Raimondi, her husband Frank and Christine Albro, her husband John; cherished grandchildren Amanda Phillips, her husband Michael, Nicole Raimondi and Ashley Albro.
Archie is predeceased by his brothers John Prusakowski, his wife Kathleen, Joseph Prusakowski who passed during WWII, sisters Rose Tabasco, her husband John, Ann Hammel, her husband Milton, Irene Ziola, her husband Leon.
Friends are invited to the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 to pay their respects on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. The Catholic War Veterans will be honoring their past post Commander with a service at 2:30pm and OLV Knights of Columbus Council #2061 will be having a service at 7:30pm. Fr. Stanley Gromadzki will offer a 10am mass at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Mausoleum,Parlin section of Sayreville. Donations can be made in memory of Alfred "Archie" Prusakowski to Sacred Heart Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital. For additional information, to send condolences or tribute please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020