Alfred Rice, Jr.
Edison - Alfred Rice, Jr., 77, of Edison, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield.
Born in Rahway and raised in Metuchen, he moved to Edison in 1990.
He graduated from Metuchen High School in 1962.
He joined the Air Force, serving from 1963-1966, as a medic.
He was a Vending Technician for Associated Amusement Co. He also worked for Bruce Amusements in Lakewood.
Fred was a classically trained trumpeter, attending Franklin School Band Camp, and became a member of the American Confederation of Musicians, Local 204. He was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. He was a member of the Edison Moose Lodge, the Metuchen BIL, and the Metuchen Bicycle Club.
He, along with his companion, Elizabeth Gainey, loved to travel and attend plays.
He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Barbara.
Surviving is his companion of 30 years, Elizabeth Gainey of Edison; three brothers, Laurie and his wife Joanne, of Edison, Gerry Rice of Metuchen, and James Rice of Edison; his devoted friends, Robert Gainey and his wife, Karen, of Springfield, and Patrick Gainey and his wife, Tessie, of Modesto, CA; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 9:45 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen, followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment is in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.
