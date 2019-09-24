|
|
Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer
formerly of North Brunswick - Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Silver Care Center in Cherry Hill. He was 83.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Alfred and Caroline (Blauth) Hofer he was raised in Milltown and lived most of his adult life in North Brunswick. He was a butcher for Acme Markets in Edison for 35 years before retiring in 1995.
Mr. Hofer enjoyed being a lifelong member of the Pug Dog Club of America and the New Brunswick Kennel Club.
He was predeceased by his grandson Michael William Hofer. Surviving are his wife Jacqueline Anna (Mignon) Hofer; three sons - Eric Hofer and his wife Caroline of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Mark Hofer of North Brunswick and David Hofer of Somerville; four grandchildren - Stephanie Marie Hill, Ashley Anne Easton, Alexis Lee Hofer and Lorean Hofer; and three great grandchildren - Joshua Michael Hofer, Aurora Abigail Strittenberger and William Alfonzo Hofer.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 380 Demott Lane in Somerset. Private services and interment are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019