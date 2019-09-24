Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,
380 Demott Lane
Somerset., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Hofer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer Obituary
Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer

formerly of North Brunswick - Alfred W. "Bud" Hofer died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Silver Care Center in Cherry Hill. He was 83.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Alfred and Caroline (Blauth) Hofer he was raised in Milltown and lived most of his adult life in North Brunswick. He was a butcher for Acme Markets in Edison for 35 years before retiring in 1995.

Mr. Hofer enjoyed being a lifelong member of the Pug Dog Club of America and the New Brunswick Kennel Club.

He was predeceased by his grandson Michael William Hofer. Surviving are his wife Jacqueline Anna (Mignon) Hofer; three sons - Eric Hofer and his wife Caroline of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Mark Hofer of North Brunswick and David Hofer of Somerville; four grandchildren - Stephanie Marie Hill, Ashley Anne Easton, Alexis Lee Hofer and Lorean Hofer; and three great grandchildren - Joshua Michael Hofer, Aurora Abigail Strittenberger and William Alfonzo Hofer.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 380 Demott Lane in Somerset. Private services and interment are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now