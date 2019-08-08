Services
Layton Funeral Home
475 Main St
Bedminster, NJ 07921
(908) 234-0766
Alice A. Jarvis

Bridgewater - Alice A. Jarvis, 86, of Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.

She was born in Andes, NY on December 23, 1932, a daughter of the late William and Eliza Grove Shank. She had lived in Hackensack before moving to Bridgewater in 1953.

Mrs. Jarvis was a wife, mother and homemaker for most of her life, but had worked at RCA in Bridgewater and drove a school bus in earlier years.

She was a longtime member of the Lydia Chapter No. 41 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the New Jersey Garden Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert L. Jarvis, who died February 24, 1999; and by a grandson, Sean D. Jarvis, who died on May 2006.

Mrs. Jarvis is survived by two sons, Wayne R. Jarvis and his wife, Patricia, of Great Meadows and Gary T. Jarvis of Florida; and two grandsons, Ryan D. Jarvis of Great Meadows and Gary R. Jarvis of Salt Lake City, UT.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Warren County, P.O. Box 389, Washington, NJ 07882. Arrangements are by Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster
Published in Courier News on Aug. 8, 2019
