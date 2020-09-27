Alice C. Cassidy
Piscataway - Alice C. Cassidy, 87, passed away after a short illness on September 26, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in Bound Brook to the late George and Alice (Sroka) Czernikiewicz, Alice graduated from Plainfield High School and has been a resident of Piscataway for over sixty years.
She enjoyed working for the former Raritan Valley Hospital in Green Brook where she was a Central Supply Technician. She liked to travel with friends, enjoyed Broadway shows and dining out.
Above all things, Alice was fortunate enough to be independent and enjoyed time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
After sixty-four years of marriage, her husband Gordon Daniel Cassidy died in 2018. She is also predeceased by two sons; James and Richard and by her sister Jessie Hydo. Alice leaves behind her son Daniel of Piscataway, daughters; Cynthia Cassidy (Victor) of Hopatcong, Lisa Powlison (Lawrence) of Middlesex and Karen Maisano (Joseph) of Piscataway, five grandchildren; Amanda, Kevin, Eric, Joseph and Vincent, great-granddaughter Alexandra Rose, her sister Dorothy Wilenski of West Windsor as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, October 1, 2020 beginning 9:30 am.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 am followed by a 10:30 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Piscataway. Private burial will take place at Resurrection Burial Park also in Piscataway.
