|
|
Alice Coman
South Amboy - Alice F. Shuler Coman, 96, of South Amboy died on Wednesday December 25, 2019 at home. Born in South Amboy she lived there all her life. A member of St. Mary's Church, South Amboy she was a former vice president of the Sayreville Historical Society and a member of the Sayreville Senior Citizens.
Daughter of the late Edmond and Alice Shram Shuler she is also predeceased by her husband John F. Coman in 1981; her brothers Edmond and George Shuler and her Sons-in-law Thomas Doherty and John Bell and daughter-in-law Kimberly Coman. She is survived by her sons Sean Coman of South Amboy, Michael Coman and his wife Amy of South Amboy and Timothy Coman and his wife Tracey of Spotswood; her daughters Patricia Miller and her husband Edward of Columbia, Maryland, Maryann Bell of Columbia, Maryland, Kathleen Doherty of Deer Park, New York, Eileen Coman and her husband Thomas E. Downs, IV of South Amboy and Jeanne Feeley and her husband Kenneth of South Amboy; her sister Margaret Gould of Indianapolis, Indiana; her grandchildren Robert Blumberg, Michael J., Thomas, Shannon, Mikayla and Ashley Coman; her great-grandchildren Ryan and Jack Blumberg and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday December 30, 2019 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019