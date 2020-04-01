|
|
Alice Erwinski
Iselin - Alice Erwinski, 90 of Iselin passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Cliffside Park, Alice was a longtime resident of Iselin up until two years ago. She was employed as a secretary at John F. Kennedy Hospital until retiring at which time she went on to volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Alice was a devoted parishioner of St. Demetrius Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Carteret where she was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary group and was also very active within the Woodbridge community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who adored her family and will be deeply missed.
Alice was predeceased by her husband in 2005, Eugene Erwinski as well as her son, Johnny Erwinski. Surviving are her children, Stephanie McMahon and her husband John and David Erwinski as well as her grandchildren, Ryan and Matthew McMahon.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Interment will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Colonia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020