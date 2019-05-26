|
|
Alice F. Freiday
Warren - Alice F. Freiday, age 96, passed away on Friday,May 24, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital at Somerset in Somerville surrounded by her family. Born in Mt. Bethel NJ to the late Edna and William Laud, Alice had resided in Warren her entire life.
Alice worked at the Piston Rings during WWII and later went on to own Martin's General Store in Warren with her first husband Earl Martin.
Later she worked as an accountant for American Hoechst Corp in Bridgewater for over ten years before retiring in 1985.
She loved to garden and took particular pride in her rose garden. Alice also crocheted afghans which she would donate to local nursing homes. She would also crochet outfits for teddy bears and give them to the Salvation Army.
Alice enjoyed line dancing, spending time with the Warrenbrook Senior Citizens and playing the organ.
She is predeceased by her first husband Earl Francis Martin and her second husband Milton "Bub" Freiday and her grandson Michael Sheehy and her siblings Edna Doody, Doris Reagan and William Lauer.
Surviving are three daughters Elaine Sheehy, Gail Gallo and her husband Neil and Beth Whiting and her husband Jeff; she is also survived by six grandchildren George Sheehy, Lisa Macpherson, Anthony, Laura, and Jennifer Gallo and Madison Whiting; seven great grandchildren Kaylie and Kelssey Macpherson, Brian Potts, Michael and Tommy Sheehy, Jonathan Gallo and Kameron Mullen; a sister -in-law Barbara Lauer.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 9 to 11 am at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung NJ 07069 followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 11 am. The interment will be held at Tinity United Cemetery in Warren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Make - Wish - Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400. Phoenix, AZ 85016. To send condolences, please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019