Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua RC Church
251 Franklin Street
Hightstown, NJ
Monroe Township - Alice Helen Lasity, 97, of Monroe Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Cranbury Center in Monroe Township, NJ.

Born in New York City, NY, Alice resided in Monroe Township for over 40 years. She retired many years ago from the Monroe Township Department of Aging. She is fondly remembered as a cherished friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 251 Franklin Street, Hightstown, NJ.

Interment will follow at Brainerd Cemetery in Cranbury, NJ.

Arrangements are under the direction of the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019
