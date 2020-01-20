|
|
Alice Hunt
Alice Hunt, 83, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Clio, Alabama she lived in Rahway. Alice worked for Economy Color Card in Roselle for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Rahway.
Alice is survived by her son, E. Christopher Hunt; sisters, Betty White and Marie White; brothers, Andrew White (Brenda) and Dan White Jr. and her granddaughter, Danielle Vanderhorst.
Viewing will be Thursday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Second Baptist Church, 378 East Milton, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. The burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020