Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Alice L. Vahaly

Alice L. Vahaly Obituary
Alice L. Vahaly

Woodbridge - Alice L. Vahaly passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Complete Care at Bey Lea Nursing Center in Toms River. She was 88 years old.

Born in Virgina, she resided in Woodbridge for many years before moving to Toms River.

Mrs. Vahaly was employed as an accounting clerk with Amerada Hess Corporation in Woodbridge for 40 years before retiring in 1995.

She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew M. Vahaly, in 1996.

Surviving are many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Interment will follow in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
