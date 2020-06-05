Alice Loretta Accardo
Middlesex - Alice Loretta Accardo, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Nicholas and Anna Jones, Alice moved to Middlesex in 2004.
Alice's early career was spent working as an audit clerk at the NYC Comptroller's Office where she met her husband. She then became a homemaker and later worked from home as a bookkeeper. At the age of 51, Alice returned to school where she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. She finished her career in 1985 as a bookkeeper with an import and export company in NYC.
In the 1970s, Alice was a Cub Scout leader in Brooklyn. She belonged to St. Mary Mother of Jesus Parish in NY and upon relocating to Middlesex, she became a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church.
Alice enjoyed bowling in a league in Brooklyn, she liked to crochet and complete the NY Times crosswords using ink, and she loved taking trips to Atlantic City.
Alice is survived by her loving family; her husband of 61 years Thomas of Middlesex, daughter Loretta Alirangues and her husband Paul and son Eugene and his wife Rachel of North Plainfield, son Thomas and son Timothy and his wife Jennifer of Middlesex. She will be dearly missed by her four grandchildren; Amelia, Sophia, Christopher and Matthew, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A private funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin in Middlesex, and mausoleum entombment followed at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In honor of Alice, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.