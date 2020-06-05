Alice Loretta Accardo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Loretta Accardo

Middlesex - Alice Loretta Accardo, 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at her home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Nicholas and Anna Jones, Alice moved to Middlesex in 2004.

Alice's early career was spent working as an audit clerk at the NYC Comptroller's Office where she met her husband. She then became a homemaker and later worked from home as a bookkeeper. At the age of 51, Alice returned to school where she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting. She finished her career in 1985 as a bookkeeper with an import and export company in NYC.

In the 1970s, Alice was a Cub Scout leader in Brooklyn. She belonged to St. Mary Mother of Jesus Parish in NY and upon relocating to Middlesex, she became a member of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church.

Alice enjoyed bowling in a league in Brooklyn, she liked to crochet and complete the NY Times crosswords using ink, and she loved taking trips to Atlantic City.

Alice is survived by her loving family; her husband of 61 years Thomas of Middlesex, daughter Loretta Alirangues and her husband Paul and son Eugene and his wife Rachel of North Plainfield, son Thomas and son Timothy and his wife Jennifer of Middlesex. She will be dearly missed by her four grandchildren; Amelia, Sophia, Christopher and Matthew, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Mount Virgin in Middlesex, and mausoleum entombment followed at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In honor of Alice, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the family.










To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved