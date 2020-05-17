Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Alice M. Koneski

Alice M. Koneski Obituary
Alice M. Koneski

Alice M. Koneski, age 88 entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at JFK Haven Hospice, Edison. Born in PA, Alice had resided in Edison for 47 years before moving to her son's home in Sayreville 10 years ago. Alice was a member of the Bonham Town Seniors as well as a member of the Guardian Angels Church in Nixon. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Alice enjoyed taking trips with her adoring husband Ralph to Atlantic City as well as enjoying summer days at Monmouth Race Track with her friends and family.

Alice is predeceased by her husband of 63 years Ralph Koneski, her brother Andrew "Sunny" Hricko and her sisters Florence Naugle and Dorothy Pascucci. Surviving are her son and daughter in law, Ralph and Diane Koneski, her grandchildren, Ralph "RJ" Koneski and his fiancé Michelle Hoffman and Corrine and Kevin Mastroserio, her great grandchildren Skyler, Kaitlyn, Michael and Lauren as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 17 to May 19, 2020
