Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Garwacke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Mae Garwacke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Mae Garwacke Obituary
Alice Mae Garwacke

Bridgewater - Alice Mae (nee Huff) Garwacke, 92, entered into eternal life on December 2, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater.

A viewing will take place at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Monday, December 9 from 5-8 p.m. with the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. At the family's request, the disposition will be private. To send condolences to the family, sign an online guestbook, and/or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -