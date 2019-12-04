|
Alice Mae Garwacke
Bridgewater - Alice Mae (nee Huff) Garwacke, 92, entered into eternal life on December 2, 2019 at Bridgeway Care Center in Bridgewater.
A viewing will take place at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Monday, December 9 from 5-8 p.m. with the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. At the family's request, the disposition will be private. To send condolences to the family, sign an online guestbook, and/or light a candle, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019