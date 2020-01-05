|
|
Alice Marie (Pardi) Dzama
Edison - Alice Marie (Pardi) Dzama, 93, of Edison, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Roosevelt Care Center, in Edison, with her loving family by her side. Alice was born on March 22nd, 1926 in Queens, New York, to the late Mario and Brunetta Pardi. She grew up in Queens, New York. Alice was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, George Dzama and a sister, Doris Natel.
Alice resided in Newark, before moving to Edison Township 55 years ago, to raise her family. Alice was employed with Bell Telephone and Roosevelt Care Center. She was an extremely kind and generous soul who volunteered at Roosevelt Care Center for many years after her employment. Everyone loved to be around Alice, because of her quick wit and infectious laugh. She was a big New York Yankees fan. Alice was very religious and was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church.
Alice was a very loving and warm person with a huge heart. She most enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Alice will be truly missed and touched many lives. Left to cherish her memory are her four children; George Dzama and his wife, Carrie, of Jupiter, Florida, Ellen Bonner and her husband Kenny, of Edison, Gary Dzama and his wife, Donna, of Edison and Greg Dzama and his wife, Lisa of Edison. Her seven grandchildren; Joseph Bonner, Theresa Westcott, Nichole Molinaro, George Dzama, IV, Billy Dzama, Gregory Dzama and Amanda Dzama. Also, ten great-grandchildren with one on the way.
A heartfelt thank you, to all the staff at Roosevelt Care Center, for their many years of care.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863, Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, with Rev. Shelia Hobson officiating. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodbridge.
For directions, or to send flowers or condolences; visit www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020