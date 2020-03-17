Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Garrity
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia J. Garrity

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia J. Garrity Obituary
Alicia J. Garrity

Edison - Alicia J. Garrity died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 48.

Born in New Brunswick she lived in North Brunswick before moving to Edison 18 years ago. She was a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen.

Surviving are her mother Judith (Weiss) Garrity of North Brunswick; her father William F. Garrity and his wife Janet of Newark; three brothers - William F. Garrity, Jr. and his wife Shannon of Lawrenceville, Kevin Garrity and his wife Lauren of Manalapan and Bobby Medel of Virginia; two sisters - Destiny Garrity and Winter Garrity, both of Newark; four nieces and two nephews.

Private funeral services are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home in North Brunswick. The family will have a celebration of Alicia's life to be announced and held at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -