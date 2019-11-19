Services
Mt Zion Ame Church
39 Morris St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Alicia Jordan Obituary
Alicia Jordan

Monroe - Alicia Jordan, 83, of Monroe Twsp., died November 13, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A retiree of Johnson & Johnson--Personal Products, No. Brunswick. Predeceased by her husband, Roger Jordan, parents and 2 brothers, Frank and Charles Cruse. Surviving are 2 brothers, Willie and Billy Cruse and a host of nieces and nephews. Viewing is 6-7pm, Friday, November 22, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, New Brunswick. Service will follow at 7pm at the church. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
