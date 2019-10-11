|
On September 8, 2019 Allan Edward Van Horn passed away at the age of 92. He was a devoted grandfather to Gregory, Ryan and Christian Van Horn, great-grandfather to Madison, Luke, Logan, Brady and Riley Van Horn and beloved father-in-law to Sandra Van Horn. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Allan is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Tomish) Van Horn (2003) and son Allan Wayne Van Horn (1991) as well as his siblings Ellen, Emory ("Slim"), Pauline, Myrtle, Millie, George ("Bud"), Harold, and a set of twins that died in infancy.
Allan was born December 4, 1926 in Raritan, NJ to Emory and Mary (Heiney) Van Horn. A graduate of Somerville High School, he served in the US Navy during WWII, receiving his honorable discharge in 1946. He later served in the Somerville Police Department from 1956 until his retirement as Lieutenant in 1982. Post-retirement he served as Director of Security at Carrier Clinic in Skillman, NJ.
Allan lived in Somerville NJ with Margaret before they moved to Pennsylvania in 1987. After her passing, he eventually moved to Florida (2015) to be near his daughter-in-law and grand-children. He was a quiet, reserved man who gained the respect of many throughout his life. He will be missed.
His inurnment will take place near his wife and son at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge on Saturday October 19, at 11am.
A Celebration of Life will follow at Stoneybrook Grill in North Branch, NJ at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Courier News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019