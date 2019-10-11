Resources
More Obituaries for Allan VanHorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan E. VanHorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan E. VanHorn Obituary
On September 8, 2019 Allan Edward Van Horn passed away at the age of 92. He was a devoted grandfather to Gregory, Ryan and Christian Van Horn, great-grandfather to Madison, Luke, Logan, Brady and Riley Van Horn and beloved father-in-law to Sandra Van Horn. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Allan is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Tomish) Van Horn (2003) and son Allan Wayne Van Horn (1991) as well as his siblings Ellen, Emory ("Slim"), Pauline, Myrtle, Millie, George ("Bud"), Harold, and a set of twins that died in infancy.

Allan was born December 4, 1926 in Raritan, NJ to Emory and Mary (Heiney) Van Horn. A graduate of Somerville High School, he served in the US Navy during WWII, receiving his honorable discharge in 1946. He later served in the Somerville Police Department from 1956 until his retirement as Lieutenant in 1982. Post-retirement he served as Director of Security at Carrier Clinic in Skillman, NJ.

Allan lived in Somerville NJ with Margaret before they moved to Pennsylvania in 1987. After her passing, he eventually moved to Florida (2015) to be near his daughter-in-law and grand-children. He was a quiet, reserved man who gained the respect of many throughout his life. He will be missed.

His inurnment will take place near his wife and son at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge on Saturday October 19, at 11am.

A Celebration of Life will follow at Stoneybrook Grill in North Branch, NJ at 12:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Courier News from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.