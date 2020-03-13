|
Allen S. Mioduszewski age 74, of South River, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 12, 2020, at his home with his loving and devoted wife at his side. Born in South Amboy he had resided in Sayreville before moving to South River 50 years ago. Before his retirement 19 years ago he was employed as a meter installer for Public Service Electric & Gas in New Brunswick where he worked for 25 years and prior to that for Hercules Inc in Sayreville. Allen proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member and past Commander of South River American Legion Post 214. He was a former coach of Pop Warner Foot Ball in South River and a member of Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.
Allen is predeceased by his son Michael in 2002, his parents Alexander & Stella Mioduszewski and his brother Raymond Mioduszewski. Surviving are his wife of 34 years Marie Schijan Mioduszewski, his sister in law Patricia Mioduszewski, his brother in law Nikolai Schijan, his sister in law and her husband Valentina and Kenneth Dix, his nieces Sandra and Christina and great grandniece Taylor.
Funeral services will be held Monday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue South River followed by a 10am service at Saints Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church with burial to follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, South River.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Panahida services will be held 2pm Sunday at the funeral home. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020