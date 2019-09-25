Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Stelton AME Church
123 Craig Ave.
Piscataway, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
North Stelton AME Church
123 Craig Ave.
Piscataway, NJ
Allen Stone Sr.


1931 - 2019
Allen Stone Sr. Obituary
Allen Stone Sr.

Piscataway - Allen Stone Sr., 88, of Piscataway, passed away on September 18, 2019. Allen leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Pearl of 63 years, his children; Viola Stone and Allen Stone Jr. (Kristin), and a host of other family and friends. A viewing will begin Friday September 27, 2019 at 10am at the North Stelton AME Church 123 Craig Ave. Piscataway, NJ with a funeral service to follow at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019
