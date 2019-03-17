|
|
Alma E. Giske
Kendal Park - Alma E. Giske, a mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, died peacefully in her home, at the age of 78, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Ms. Giske was born in New York, raised in Harlem, and had been a resident of Kendal Park for over 50 years. Alma was retired from Rutgers University where she had been an account manager in the SAR office for more than 25 years. While her children were growing up, she spent a lot of time sewing, painting, and doing woodworking. She crafted items for her children, her home, and for church bazaars. She had been an active member of her church as well as a singer in its choir, and was the den mother for her son's cub scout troop. In more recent years, Alma spent most of her time reading (almost incessantly, if you will) but more importantly, spending and enjoying time with her grandchildren, who were literally, the light of her life.
She is the daughter of the late Michael and Emily (Paulin) Doran, and mother of the late Michael Glende. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Richard and Heather Giske and their children Lydon and Aurelia, as well as her daughter Janine Giske and her children Samantha, Courtney, and Joseph. Alma also had several nieces and nephews.
Rich and Janine invite you to gather with them on Friday, March 22nd from 2:30 to 5:00 pm at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road in Monmouth Junction. A short Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019