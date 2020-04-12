|
|
Alois Franko
Woodbridge - Alois Franko 96, of Woodbridge died on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at JFK Hospital in Edison, NJ. He was born in Perth Amboy and lived later in Woodbridge, NJ. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a retired General Foreman at Ford Motor Company. He was parishioner of St. James RC Church and an avid Yankee Fan.
Alois is predeceased by his loving wife, Marie. He is survived by his son, Donald Franko and his wife, Susan; his daughter, Nancy Pike and her husband, Frank; his three grandchildren, Gary Pike and his wife, Ingrid, Ann Marie Jarema and her husband, Christopher and Andrew Franko. He has one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Jarema and his great-grandson, Maverick Jarema and three step great-grandchildren, Jazlyn, Justin and Jonathan; and his brother, Benjamin Franko.
A private funeral will be held at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Interment at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020