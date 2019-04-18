|
|
Alonzo "Duke" Taylor
- - Alonzo "Duke" Taylor, son of the late Estelle and the late Alonzo Taylor was born on February 26, 1951. Alonzo fondly called "Duke" attended the Plainfield Public School system and from birth was in attendance at the Church of God Sunday School and other services where his mother and grandmother were members.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers, Terry L. and Daron E., both of Virginia and his sister Minette Hayes (Kenny) , also from Virginia; also one half sister, Mary (Muffin) Alice Tanner and devoted companion, Karen Louvettee Moss and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
He is predeceased by his mother, Estelle Taylor; father, Alonzo Taylor; grandmother, Juanita Boyd; brother, Ronald Taylor; brother, Sherman Taylor, sister, Charlene Walker and one half sister, Charlotte Matthews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 11AM at Judkins Colonial home. Visitation will be held 10-11AM at the funeral home. www.judkinscolonialhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 18, 2019