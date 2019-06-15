|
Alta M. (Emmons) Emens
South River - Alta M. (Emmons) Emens died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge. She was 99.
Born in Englishtown, she was a lifelong resident of Old Bridge, before moving to South River in 2014.
Before she married, she was a hairdresser and upon retirement, she became a docent at Longstreet Farm in Holmdel, NJ. Later, she volunteered at Old Bridge Regional Hospital.
She was predeceased by her husband, Elbirn, in 1999.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Magaw, of South River; three grandchildren, Beth Judson, Matthew Magaw and Jonathan Magaw; five great grandchildren, Michele Novak, Evan Judson, Jessica Magaw, JD Magaw and Brody Magaw and two great-great-grandchildren, Tyler and Nicholas Novak.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10 AM, at Simpson United Methodist Church, Old Bridge, under the direction of The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick. Interment will follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family & friends may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, June 16th, from 4-8 PM. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Contributions in Alta's name may be made to Simpson United Methodist Church, 2095 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ 08857.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019