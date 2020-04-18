Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Alterek Shaunded Patterson

Alterek Shaunded Patterson Obituary
Alterek Shaunded Patterson

Piscataway - AlTerek Shaundel Patterson (Terek) was born May 28, 1981 in Plainfield, New Jersey as the first of four children to Robert Patterson, Sr. and Karen Patterson. He entered his eternal rest on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020. Those still here will always give thanks and cherish his wonderful life and legacy!

He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, William and Cynthia Patterson and his maternal grandfather, Harvey L. Nettingham.

He leaves to cherish fond memories, his loving and devoted wife Brandi; three children, Nylah, Sanaa and Santana; his parents, Robert and Karen Patterson; three siblings, Robbie, Shaheerah and Michael (Alison); as well as his Godchildren, nieces, nephews, grandparents, Paul and Marlene Taylor and two special sisters, Vogue Faison and Rashmi Roberson. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends and colleagues.

Funeral Services for SGT. Patterson are being limited and have been entrusted to the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.

To view full obituary and offer messages of condolences to the Patterson Family please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
