Alvin Bozan
Morgan - Alvin Vincent Bozan, 87, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Friday October 18, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in the South Amboy area since 1954. A graduate of Perth Amboy High School he was employed by New Car Carriers, Edison and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 469. A veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. He enjoyed bowling, yearly trips to Ocean City, Maryland and crossword puzzles as well as crabbing and fishing with Tom. He was a car aficionado and a talented craftsman, building his own house and others with his brothers as well as sheds and other projects for his children.
Son of the late John Julius and Frances Travinski Bozan he is also predeceased by his brothers Matthew and Arthur Bozan. He is survived by his beloved wife Julia Sisolak Bozan; his son Thomas Bozan and his wife Kathy of Brick; his daughters Cindy Bozan of Lexington, Kentucky and Diana Csimbok and her husband David of Morgan; his brother John M. Bozan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Grace Hospice.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019