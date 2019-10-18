Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Bozan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Bozan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Bozan Obituary
Alvin Bozan

Morgan - Alvin Vincent Bozan, 87, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Friday October 18, 2019. Born in Perth Amboy he lived in the South Amboy area since 1954. A graduate of Perth Amboy High School he was employed by New Car Carriers, Edison and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 469. A veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserves he was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy. He enjoyed bowling, yearly trips to Ocean City, Maryland and crossword puzzles as well as crabbing and fishing with Tom. He was a car aficionado and a talented craftsman, building his own house and others with his brothers as well as sheds and other projects for his children.

Son of the late John Julius and Frances Travinski Bozan he is also predeceased by his brothers Matthew and Arthur Bozan. He is survived by his beloved wife Julia Sisolak Bozan; his son Thomas Bozan and his wife Kathy of Brick; his daughters Cindy Bozan of Lexington, Kentucky and Diana Csimbok and her husband David of Morgan; his brother John M. Bozan and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Grace Hospice.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now