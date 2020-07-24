1/
Alvin F. Jennings
Alvin F. Jennings

Englewood, FL - (Formerly of East Brunswick, NJ) - Alvin F. Jennings passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Village of the Isles, Venice, FL. He was 90.

Born in Dunmore, PA, he resided in East Brunswick for over 50 years before moving to Florida in 2001.

A U.S. Army Veteran, he served as a Corporal from 1952-1953 before transferring into the Army Reserves. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Alvin was an active member of Crandall-Kossman Post #177 American Legion, Old Bridge, for many years, serving as Commander for multiple terms. He was also a member of Teamsters Union Local 701, North Brunswick.

Prior to retiring in 1988, Alvin was a truck driver for Roadway for 33 years.

He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy, in 2013.

Surviving are his loving children, Alvin V. Jennings and his wife, Kristin, of Marco Island, FL, Robert M. Jennings and his wife, Lynn, of Flemington, NJ, Judy DeLellis and her husband, Thomas, of Ocala, FL, and Susan Carbone and her husband, Paul, of Ponte Vedra, FL; 13 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday, July 26th, from 2:00 -6:00 PM at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com

Memorial contributions can be made in Alvin's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675-8516 (www.woundwarriorproject.org).




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
