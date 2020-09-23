1/1
Alvin "Bongo" Russell
Alvin "Bongo" Russell

Estill, SC - Alvin "Bongo" Russell, 62, of Sebring, FL, departed this life on September 15, 2020 at home. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. Formerly of Clearwater, FL. A member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Formerly employed by Middlesex Correctional Facility, Verizon and Saveology. He was a dedicated usher and Co-Chairperson of the Trustee Ministry of Sharon Baptist Church in New Brunswick. Alvin was a member of the New Brunswick Zebras and love participating in many activities organized by Pine Street Residents Association. A member of the New Brunswick Reunion Committee. As a member of the Martin Luther King Community Players, he was well know for his oratorical rendition of the "I have A Dream Speech." He loved gospel music, especially hearing "The Singling Pastors of Piscataway" and "The Rance Allen Group". He adored his grandchildren and loved traveling with his wife. Alvin and Grace first met over 35 years ago and reconnected in 2014. They were married on August 20, 2016 at his beloved Sharon Baptist Church. Alvin is survived by his wife, Grace Anderson-Russell, two sons, Malcolm Russell and Alquan Russell (Tyleshia), Alvin was predeceased by his mother, Frances Wilson-Hardy, his father, Isodire Nimmons, and his brother Melvin Russell. He leaves to mourn his life several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins, including five very special girl cousins that were more like sisters to him. Alvin was blessed to have ten grandchildren and many friends and relatives. Walk-through Viewing is from 8:30am-10am, Saturday, September 26, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, NJ. Private Funeral Service, Invitation Only. Interment will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, North Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
