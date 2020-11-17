Amalia Altonji
Amalia Altonji, age 92, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital in Quakertown, PA.
Born in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Luisa Brancato. Amalia grew up on Long Island and lived in PA for five years before moving to NJ. She spent her last few years in PA.
Amalia worked as a real estate agent on Long Island and as a secretary during her time in PA. She had her own successful word processing business in NJ and also served on the Martinsville Rescue Squad. Amalia played classical piano and the guitar. She was devoted in her faith and active in the church in various capacities over the years.
Amalia will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. She leaves memories behind filled with laughter and warmth.
The wake will be private for immediate family. A funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Bridgewater. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Annandale.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Amalia can be made to Phoebe Richland, where they will support older adults in need. Family members will be notified that a gift has been made in memory of their loved one.
Donations can be made online at www.phoebe.org/donate,
or mailed to:
Office of Philanthropy
Phoebe Ministries
1925 W. Turner Street
Allentown, PA 18104
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kearns Funeral Home, Whitehouse. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com