Amaryllis Marie Miga



Middlesex - Amaryllis Marie Miga, 84, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bridgewater. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of John and Marie (Bochardt) Miga. She was a lifelong resident of Middlesex. She worked at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield for many years before retiring several years ago. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Raritan.



Amaryllis was predeceased by her brother, Christian Miga and her sister Ruth McArthur. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ruth Ann (Tom) Rosetta of Greensboro, NC, Jo Ann (Bob) Dalrymple of Milford, David (Diane) Rosi of Sunset Beach, NC and Gary Rosi of South Plainfield, her great nieces and nephews, Laureen Richard, Melissa Rosetta, Joseph Kip Kerekes, Jeffery Kerekes and Jennifer Kerekes Durborrow.



The family would like to thank Care One at Somerset Valley for the love and care they gave to Amaryllis during her stay there.



Services are private under the care of Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook .









