Amaryllis Marie Miga
Amaryllis Marie Miga

Middlesex - Amaryllis Marie Miga, 84, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bridgewater. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of John and Marie (Bochardt) Miga. She was a lifelong resident of Middlesex. She worked at Lockheed Electronics in North Plainfield for many years before retiring several years ago. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Raritan.

Amaryllis was predeceased by her brother, Christian Miga and her sister Ruth McArthur. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ruth Ann (Tom) Rosetta of Greensboro, NC, Jo Ann (Bob) Dalrymple of Milford, David (Diane) Rosi of Sunset Beach, NC and Gary Rosi of South Plainfield, her great nieces and nephews, Laureen Richard, Melissa Rosetta, Joseph Kip Kerekes, Jeffery Kerekes and Jennifer Kerekes Durborrow.

The family would like to thank Care One at Somerset Valley for the love and care they gave to Amaryllis during her stay there.

Services are private under the care of Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook .




Published in Courier News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
