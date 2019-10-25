|
|
Amasilia Budzinski
Allentown - Amasilia "Amy" Budzinski, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9:15am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at followed by a 10am funeral mass at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Bridgewater, NJ.
Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019