Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Resources
More Obituaries for Amasilia Budzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amasilia Budzinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amasilia Budzinski Obituary
Amasilia Budzinski

Allentown - Amasilia "Amy" Budzinski, 85, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services will start with a prayer at the funeral home at 9:15am on Monday, October 28, 2019 at followed by a 10am funeral mass at St. Bernard's R.C. Church in Bridgewater, NJ.

Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St Jude Children's Hospital 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting her life.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amasilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now