Amedeo "Army" Montemurno
Amedeo "Army" Montemurno

Amedeo "Army" Montemurno, age 91 entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at AtlantiCare hospital, Atlantic City. Born and raised in Jersey City Amedeo moved to Parlin in 1963. Before his retirement in 1991 he was employed by Port Authority Trans Hudson (Path) as a car equipment supervisor with 46 years of service.

Army is predeceased by his loving wife of 70 years Cynthia nee Neiss in 2018 and his son Gary Montemurno in April of 2020. Surviving are his children and their spouses Linda and George Witham, Diana and Erick Jensen, William and Charleen Montemurno and Susan and Tommy Thasites, 16 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, with 1 great great granddaughter due in February 2021 as well as many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Army was a kind and loving man and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. He will be fondly remembered for his love of wintering in Florida, Atlantic City and his beloved grand dogs.

Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859, will take place Monday from 4pm to 8pm. Services at the funeral home begin Tuesday 8:45am with a 9:30am funeral Mass being offered at St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Parlin.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
NOV
10
Service
08:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Bernadette R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
