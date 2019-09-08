|
Amelia Elio
Sewaren - Amelia Elio, 64 of Sewaren passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Jersey City, Amelia resided in Sewaren for the past 38 years and was currently employed as an administrator at Woodbridge Center Mall for the last 39 years. Mrs. Elio was a devoted communicant of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading where she was a previous Religious Educator. Amelia was a faithful, gentle and caring person who will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her; especially her family.
Amelia was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Louise Zabicki; sister-in-law, Marissa Wegele. Surviving are her husband of 40 years, August Elio; daughter, Ashley Elio; siblings, Al and Michelle Zabicki; sisters-in-law, Christine Elio and Jeanette Shevchenko along with nieces and nephews, Kristi, Joseph, Marissa, Daniel and Jade.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Amelia may be made to Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, 335 George Street, Suite 4000, Liberty Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019