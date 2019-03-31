|
Amelia M. Zuccarelli
Middlesex - Amelia M.(Cossi) Zuccarelli, 103, passed away peacefully early morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.
A resident for over 100 years of Middlesex Borough, Amelia was born in New York City on December 6, 1915. On May 25, 1935, she married her life partner, Joseph P. Zuccarelli, former Middlesex Borough Council and Mayor in the 1950's. The woman behind the man, she would always show her approval and disapproval with thumbs up or down; they were happily married for over 76 years.
An Honorary Life member of the Middlesex Elks #1488 and devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin, Amelia loved flowers and had a "green thumb" when it came to African Violets. She spent much of her spare time knitting and crocheting, which brought happiness to others.
Predeceased by her husband, Joseph in 2012 and three brothers, Christopher, Bernard and John Cossi; surviving are her beloved daughter, Emily Joan DeScenza and husband Joe; sister in law, Marietta Rodriguez and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 8:30AM in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex NJ 08846, followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Mount Virgin at 9:30AM.
Family and friends may gather on Monday from 2-4PM and 6-8PM.
Donations may be made to the Joseph P. Zuccarelli scholarship Fund c/o the Middlesex Elks 545 Bound Brook Rd, Middlesex, NJ 08846.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Brandywine Assisted Living at Middlebrook Crossing for their love, compassion and support over the past three years as well as to Homeside Hospice.
To send condolences, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 31, 2019