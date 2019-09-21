Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amos Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amos Jackson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amos Jackson Jr. Obituary
Amos Jackson, Jr.

New Brunswick - Amos Jackson, Jr., 67, a lifetime resident of New Brunswick, died September 12, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. He was a self-employed musician and singer. Predeceased by his parents, Amos and Sarah, son, Khalifa Gordon and 2 siblings, Peggy and Johnnie Ray Jackson. Surviving are 7 children, Timothy Gordon, LaShaunda Simmons, My King, Senjah, Asia, Nasirah and Ali Luckey, 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 4 siblings, Patricia Elaine, Jessie and Eddie D. Jackson and Dorothy Preayer. Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amos's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now