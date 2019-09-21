|
Amos Jackson, Jr.
New Brunswick - Amos Jackson, Jr., 67, a lifetime resident of New Brunswick, died September 12, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. He was a self-employed musician and singer. Predeceased by his parents, Amos and Sarah, son, Khalifa Gordon and 2 siblings, Peggy and Johnnie Ray Jackson. Surviving are 7 children, Timothy Gordon, LaShaunda Simmons, My King, Senjah, Asia, Nasirah and Ali Luckey, 17 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 4 siblings, Patricia Elaine, Jessie and Eddie D. Jackson and Dorothy Preayer. Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019