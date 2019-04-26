|
Amy B. Conover
Plainfield - Amy B. Conover, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at CareOne in East Brunswick. Born and raised in Plainfield, she was a lifelong resident.
Amy graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Watchung and was employed as an administrator at the VA Medical Center in Lyons for many years before retiring. After retiring from Lyons, she worked part-time at Muhlenberg Hospital.
Amy was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Plainfield, and volunteered at the Grace's Soup Kitchen. She also wrote the Lyons Leisure League newsletter, "At Ease", and served as its corresponding secretary for many years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Elmer V. and Amy E. Conover; her brothers, Elmer J. Conover and Gilbert T. Conover; and her sister, Phyllis M. Conover. She is survived by her cousins, Patricia Bonk and Jerry Suydam.
Visitation will be at Memorial Funeral Home, 155 South Ave., Fanwood, on Sunday from 1-4PM. Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, at the corner of Seventh St. & Cleveland, on Monday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace's Kitchen, 600 Cleveland Ave., Plainfield, NJ 07060.
For additional information or to sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 26, 2019