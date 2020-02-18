|
Mrs. Ana Gloria Zayas
New Brunswick - Mrs. Ana Gloria Zayas, 88 passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Born in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, Ana has been a resident of New Brunswick for 54 years.
Ana worked as a seamstress for over 25 years with American Girl Coat Company, New Brunswick, before becoming a line worker in a cosmetic company called lynn in Cranbury, NJ for 25 years
She had an opportunity to become an opera singer in New York as a young lady in Puerto Rico. Ana became the caregiver in the family. She was an amazing cook and entertained the family for all the holidays especially Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve.
Ana enjoyed shopping, you could find her in her local Burlington Coat Factory Store looking over all the clothing and jewelry. She loved her jewelry, whether it was a costume or real, it did not matter, an outfit was never complete without it.
Family and friends may visit the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 4-6 & 7-9 pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, 75 Morris Street, New Brunswick, at 9 am. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020