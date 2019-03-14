Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Ana Rivera Obituary
Ana Rivera

Newark - Ana Rivera, 76, of Newark, passed away on March 11, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

She was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and had resided in Perth Amboy for 14 years.

Ana was predeceased by her husbands, Felix Santana and Marcelino Rivera, and her son, Pedro Sanchez.

Surviving are her sons, Frank and Emilio; her daughters, Ruth, Bedelia, Jacqueline, Ana, Lus Maria, Bedelia M. and Joanna; her grandchildren' Andrea, Marie, Frank Jr., Ana, Alexandra, David, Jamy, Cristian, Jaileen, Edward, Joel, and Ahmaya; several great-grandchildren; and her companion, Leopoldo Padilla.

Visitation will be 9 -11 AM on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, with a service at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Alpine Cemetery Mausoleum.

For directions or to send condolence messages, visit our web site www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019
