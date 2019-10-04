Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME
625 Port Reading Avenue
Port Reading, NJ
Andrea Distefano


1942 - 2019
Andrea Distefano Obituary
Andrea Distefano

Carteret - Andrea Distefano, 76 of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown.

Born in Sicily, Italy, Andrea emigrated to the United States in 1974, settling in Carteret. He was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret where he was an usher; a member of the Riberia Club in Elizabeth, American Irish Association of Woodbridge and the Italian Club of Carteret. Andrea also enjoyed watching soccer and the New York Giants. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather whoo will be deeply missed.

Andrea was predeceased by two siblings, Francesco Distefano and Sara Distefano-Tringale. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Kathy Distefano; children, Danielle Distefano, Claire Destefano-Harris and her husband Chad and Andrew Distefano; grandchildren, Ava and Olivia Harris; siblings, Franca Distefano-Volpe and Antonio Distefano along with sister-in-law, Giovanna Merenda-Distefano.

Funeral services will begin at 9am on Monday, October 7, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Entombment will follow at St. James Cemetery Mausoleum in Woodbridge.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm at the funeral home.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
