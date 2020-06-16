Andrea Gail (Csontos) Mustachio



Manville - Andrea Gail (Csontos) Mustachio, 67, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Born in New Brunswick, she was the daughter of Alexander and Dorothy (Makin) Csontos. She lived most of her life in Manville. She was a driver's aid in Hillsborough for over 7 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching movies (especially science fiction), loved a cup of tea, ice cream and licorice.



Andrea is survived by her husband, Joseph Mustachio, Sr., her son Joseph Mustachio, Jr., her daughter, Lisa Mustachio, her sister, Marilyn Szymanowski, her brother, Alexander Csontos (all of Manville) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, followed by burial at Bound Brook Cemetery. Visiting will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store