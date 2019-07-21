Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Piscataway, NJ
Milltown - Andreas Belonis passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 93 years old.

Mr. Belonis was born in Pireaus, Greece and lived there as a child. He joined the Greek Navy and served in the Greek Merchant Marines. He came to the United States in 1955 and lived in Freehold and New Brunswick before moving to Milltown in 1968. He was a part time resident of Moschato, Greece. He worked as a chef for many years and was the owner of Jim's Country Diner and Lounge in West Windsor.

He was a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway where he served on the Board of Trustees. He volunteered countless hours at the church annual festival and was a member of AHEPA Monroe Chapter 75. Mr. Belonis was also a dedicated Olympiakos Football Club supporter.

He was pre deceased by his wife Kassiani in 1998. He was also pre deceased by his 13 brothers and sisters.

Mr. Belonis is survived by his sons Spiro and wife Chris of Milltown, Konstantinos and wife JoAnn of Edison and Panagiotis of Hamilton. He is also survived by a sister Eleni Theofilou of Greece and his 5 grandchildren Alexander, Andreas, Christina, Melanie and Rosemary along with many nieces, nephews and extended family in both the United States and in Greece.

Visiting will be held from 4-8 PM on Monday July 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 9:45 AM at the funeral followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. Interment will follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. Please consider a contribution in Mr. Belonis's name to the at
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019
